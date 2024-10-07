Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $124.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $492.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

