FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp. Issued By DA Davidson (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.45. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp.’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.
Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance
HLAN opened at $141.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland BancCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.93.
Heartland BancCorp. Dividend Announcement
About Heartland BancCorp.
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland BancCorp.
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.