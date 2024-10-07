FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp. Issued By DA Davidson (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.45. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp.’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance

HLAN opened at $141.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland BancCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.93.

Heartland BancCorp. Dividend Announcement

About Heartland BancCorp.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Heartland BancCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Articles

