Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE:BCT opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.83. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

