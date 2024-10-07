MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $273.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.