First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $192.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $192.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $195.85. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $200.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2025 earnings at $180.85 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,012.11.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,950.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,945.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,784.78. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,290.60 and a 1 year high of $2,174.80.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $52.60 earnings per share.
First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
