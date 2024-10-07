Head-To-Head Contrast: Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jin Medical International and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.08%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jin Medical International and ReWalk Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $20.13 million 19.33 $2.88 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 1.95 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -0.99

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83%

Volatility and Risk

Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.75, suggesting that its share price is 1,475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.