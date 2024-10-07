Contrasting GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.93% 14.09% 3.21% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $19.95 billion 0.50 $674.11 million $2.38 15.89 GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.39 $8.41 million $0.18 46.39

This table compares Aramark and GEN Restaurant Group"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aramark and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 11 0 2.85 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $37.69, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Aramark.

Summary

Aramark beats GEN Restaurant Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

