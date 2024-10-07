Comparing Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) & ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -233.17% -45.44% ABVC BioPharma -8,363.97% -139.97% -75.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and ABVC BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$116.54 million ($1.38) -1.90 ABVC BioPharma $136,396.00 49.33 -$10.52 million ($2.25) -0.28

Risk & Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 510.69%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats ABVC BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an IgG1 and anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a biological target with therapeutic potential. It has a collaboration agreement with eGenesis, Inc. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

