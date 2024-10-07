NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $46.20 Average PT from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $24,273,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

