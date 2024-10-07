YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $14,576,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 482,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.