Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $32.50

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
ERJ stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $37.30.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
