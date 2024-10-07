Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $90.63

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KROS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

