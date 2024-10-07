Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price at C$37.81

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.81.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quebecor

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

TSE QBR.B opened at C$35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.66.

(Get Free Report

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.