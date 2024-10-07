Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target at $3.74

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.74.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $9,360,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.