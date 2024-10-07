Analysts Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $13.35

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $913,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 267.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

