Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $43.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

