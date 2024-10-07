Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $24.17

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

