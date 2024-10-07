Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $4.40

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394 in the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.79. RealReal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

