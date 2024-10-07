American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $84.20 Average PT from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. American International Group has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

