Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $10.80

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $490,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

