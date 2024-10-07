Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $14.83

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LUNG opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.64. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,401.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,869.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,401.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,351 shares of company stock worth $231,094 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

