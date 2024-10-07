Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY25 guidance at $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-7.500 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

