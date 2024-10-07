Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

BSET stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently -46.24%.

In related news, Director John R. Belk acquired 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at $521,296.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

