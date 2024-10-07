Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYRN opened at $18.95 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $45,743.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,169.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

