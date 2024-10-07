Applied Digital (APLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 4.56.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

