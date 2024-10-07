Analyzing Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Curaleaf has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.44 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.68 Smart for Life $8.23 million 0.03 -$22.68 million ($1,115.67) 0.00

This table compares Curaleaf and Smart for Life”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart for Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Curaleaf and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.68%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smart for Life beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf



Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart for Life



Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

