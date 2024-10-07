Analyzing Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mainz Biomed and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mainz Biomed presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,140.18%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mainz Biomed and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $895,479.00 3.24 -$26.30 million ($1.64) -0.15 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mainz Biomed.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77% TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals beats Mainz Biomed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

