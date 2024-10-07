Reviewing Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 4 1 2.86 Rithm Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35% Rithm Capital 15.55% 18.04% 2.63%

Risk and Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Rithm Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.88 $47.50 million $0.26 99.73 Rithm Capital $2.44 billion 2.14 $622.26 million $1.50 7.21

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

