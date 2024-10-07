Contrasting Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 14.58% 8.02% 7.41% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.63 million N/A $770,000.00 $0.06 14.17 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.49 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and NewGenIvf Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and NewGenIvf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats NewGenIvf Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

