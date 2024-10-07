First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives $38.20 Average PT from Brokerages

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 65,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $37.35 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

