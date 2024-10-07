Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $7.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $271,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,720,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,570.88% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

