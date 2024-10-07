Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Comparison

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Camden Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.37 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.55 billion 8.31 $403.31 million $4.08 29.62

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden Property Trust 0 13 5 0 2.28

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Highlands REIT and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $121.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -11.16% -1.76% -1.09% Camden Property Trust 25.64% 7.98% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 14.93, suggesting that its stock price is 1,393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

