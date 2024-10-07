Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
OVID has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 5,237.15%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
