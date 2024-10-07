LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 161.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LFST opened at $6.91 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

