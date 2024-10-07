TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 343.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $9,176,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $68.60 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

