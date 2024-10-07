William Blair Weighs in on Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSG opened at $200.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.96. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

