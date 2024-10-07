UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.