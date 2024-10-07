Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$2.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAU. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$671.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

