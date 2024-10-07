Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $9.86

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.57.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 412,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 106,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
