MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

