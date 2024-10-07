CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $25.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,379,000 after buying an additional 85,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,396 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

