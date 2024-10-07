Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TEF
Institutional Trading of Telefónica
Telefónica Stock Performance
Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.67.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.