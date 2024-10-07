Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $228,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 192.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 183.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

