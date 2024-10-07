Brokers Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SNV opened at $43.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

