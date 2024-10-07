Brokerages Set MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Price Target at $20.90

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several research analysts have commented on MNSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.