Zacks Research Comments on Imperial Oil Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.26. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.46.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$104.79 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$72.03 and a one year high of C$106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

