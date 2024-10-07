Analysts Issue Forecasts for WISeKey International Holding AG’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WISeKey International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WISeKey International’s current full-year earnings is ($5.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($8.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

