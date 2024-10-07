Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Raised by B. Riley

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -1.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

