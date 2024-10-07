Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE BYD opened at C$208.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$324.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$244.44.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.