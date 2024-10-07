DA Davidson Comments on Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

