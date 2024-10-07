Research Analysts Set Expectations for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,260 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

